Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs seven more Patriot systems to protect main urban agglomerations

How many Patriot systems are necessary for the complete protection of Ukraine

At the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is being held in Berlin, noted that Ukrainians have proven that they can " knock out the occupier" from Ukrainian land and achieve the necessary victories.

We won the Black Sea for Ukraine. And they proved that thanks to modern air defense systems, we can destroy any Russian missiles and drones, — said the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, he added that Russia now has an advantage in the sky.

As of now, Russia's greatest strategic advantage over Ukraine is superiority in the sky. This is missile and bomb terror, which helps Russian troops to advance on the ground, and Russian hatred to destroy the lives of Ukrainians, Zelenskyy emphasised.

He noted that the enemy drops up to a hundred guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine every day.

Sunday — 80 airstrikes, Monday — 95 glide bombs. This is insanely destructive pressure. Plus missiles. Plus kamikaze drones, — added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia should be deprived of the opportunity to terrorise Ukraine. According to him, without this, "Putin will have no real interest in seeking an honest peace, and his illusion that Ukraine can be wiped out by destroying everything with bombs and missiles will remain unchanged."

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine should receive a response to Russian terror from the air defence system partners. He thanked Germany for the air defence systems it delivered to protect Ukraine.

We need at least 7 more Patriot systems to cover our major urban areas in the near future. And this will be a driver of preserving normal life in Ukraine, Zelenskyy stressed.

What is known about air defence for Ukraine

In May, in an interview with the AFP agency, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the country is critically lacking in air defense systems. According to him, only a quarter of the needs have been covered.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russian Federation could attack our territory with any weapon because Ukraine only has "about 25 per cent of what we need" to defend the sky.