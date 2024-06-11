Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs seven more Patriot systems to protect main urban agglomerations

Seven Patriot systems are needed to close major urban agglomerations from Russian strikes.
How many Patriot systems are necessary for the complete protection of Ukraine
At the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is being held in Berlin, noted that Ukrainians have proven that they can " knock out the occupier" from Ukrainian land and achieve the necessary victories.
At the same time, he added that Russia now has an advantage in the sky.
He noted that the enemy drops up to a hundred guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine every day.
Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia should be deprived of the opportunity to terrorise Ukraine. According to him, without this, "Putin will have no real interest in seeking an honest peace, and his illusion that Ukraine can be wiped out by destroying everything with bombs and missiles will remain unchanged."
Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine should receive a response to Russian terror from the air defence system partners. He thanked Germany for the air defence systems it delivered to protect Ukraine.
What is known about air defence for Ukraine
In May, in an interview with the AFP agency, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the country is critically lacking in air defense systems. According to him, only a quarter of the needs have been covered.
Zelenskyy noted that the Russian Federation could attack our territory with any weapon because Ukraine only has "about 25 per cent of what we need" to defend the sky.
