Zelenskyy speaks out harshly on Trump's statements about ending the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised US presidential candidate Donald Trump for irresponsible statements about his alleged intentions to end the war in Ukraine by making concessions to the aggressor country Russia.
What Zelenskyy says about Trump and his statements
The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's aggression will not stop in Ukraine and will spread to other countries in case of victory.
At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Putin will not abide by any possible agreements with Trump.
Zelenskyy also warned that against the background of the likely victory of Putin's army in Ukraine, Trump will look weak.
What Zelenskyy says about the probability of a frozen conflict
The president warned that any freezing of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine would still be a conflict, but in a slow form.
Zelenskyy noted that such a conflict could flare up again at any moment.
He emphasised that the occupation army of the Russian Federation has more equipment, but feels a shortage of soldiers with combat experience, artillery shells and missiles.
He also reminded that during the absence of an active phase of the war in Donbas until 2022, people still died.