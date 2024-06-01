Zelenskyy speaks out harshly on Trump's statements about ending the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised US presidential candidate Donald Trump for irresponsible statements about his alleged intentions to end the war in Ukraine by making concessions to the aggressor country Russia.

What Zelenskyy says about Trump and his statements

The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's aggression will not stop in Ukraine and will spread to other countries in case of victory.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Putin will not abide by any possible agreements with Trump.

I don't understand, does he really want to be a loser president? Let's imagine that Trump became president and decided to end the war at the expense of Ukraine. Example. And somehow I got confirmation from Putin that this is a stop, that's all. The Ukrainians will not put up with this, but he can then say that he does not give us any support, and Ukraine will not be able to fight without weapons. Let's imagine. And imagine for a second that after that Putin will go further. So who will this US president be for the whole world? — explains the head of state.

Zelenskyy also warned that against the background of the likely victory of Putin's army in Ukraine, Trump will look weak.

It is not only about the personal personality of the American leader, but also about the institutionality of the US. And then Putin will move on, realising that the US is no longer such a big player. And then other authoritarian leaders of other countries will enter the arena. And here you have the ceasefire and the beginning of what everyone is afraid to talk about. This is the third world war, emphasises Zelenskyy.

What Zelenskyy says about the probability of a frozen conflict

The president warned that any freezing of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine would still be a conflict, but in a slow form.

Zelenskyy noted that such a conflict could flare up again at any moment.

And there will come a moment when all this will thaw for one reason or another. The occupier will always find an excuse. He needs a break to strengthen his position on the battlefield. To understand where he is lacking. We know that. We have the same deficit, we talk about it openly, explains Zelenskyy.

He emphasised that the occupation army of the Russian Federation has more equipment, but feels a shortage of soldiers with combat experience, artillery shells and missiles.

This pause will benefit them, certainly not us. They will become stronger, and after that, as was the case in the Normandy Agreements, he will gain strength, and he can give you an ultimatum — recognise all territories, not be in the Alliance, forget about European integration, and there will be many such conditions, Zelenskyy emphasises.

He also reminded that during the absence of an active phase of the war in Donbas until 2022, people still died.