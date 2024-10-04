The founder and CEO of the American company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, surpassed billionaire Jeff Bezos and became the second richest person on the planet.

What is known about the ranking of the richest people on the planet

It is noted that Zuckerberg's capital increased by $3.43 billion to $206 billion.

Since the beginning of this year, the owner of Meta has increased revenues by $78.1 billion.

In particular, the majority of Zuckerberg's capital is the profits of Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg became richer as Meta stock rose to $582.77 a piece on Thursday, October 3rd. At the end of September, Mark Zuckerberg's capital for the first time crossed the mark in 200 billion dollars. At that time, he was ranked 4th in the ranking of the richest people in the world.

Since the beginning of January, securities have risen in price by approximately 68%. The company's market capitalization is $1.47 trillion.

American billionaire and owner of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk is considered the richest person in the world.

His fortune is estimated at 256 billion dollars. His capital decreased by almost 6 billion dollars.

What is known about the record growth of Zuckerberg's fortune

Zuckerberg's fortune has grown almost sixfold in less than two years.

Since January 1 of this year, Zuckerberg's fortune has increased by $73.4 billion thanks to his 13% stake in Meta Platforms.

The company's shares closed at an all-time high on Wednesday, and have already gained 60% this year overall.

While other tech titans have seen big jumps in net worth this year — such as Nvidia Corp.'s CEO Jensen Huang doubled his fortune to $106.2 billion — no one has grown as much as Zuckerberg.