Новий пакет санкцій ЄС проти РФ до другої річниці війни буде найслабшим з усіх

As expected: judging from the confessionals, the next 🇪🇺 sanctions package on 🇷🇺 will only consist of visa bans/asset freezes of some 250 ppl/entities. To coincide with 2nd anniversary of the full-scale invasion of 🇺🇦 it is set to be the weakest & most unambitious package to date https://t.co/0Ys5mJ2bU0