Армия РФ перебросила носители "Кинжалов" в оккупированный Крым – фото

🇷🇺BELBEK AIR BASE🇷🇺

Worth a look given the potential of new Mig-31s at Belbek. While there are a handful of Su-30 and Su-27s around, some covered with camo netting and tires(?), there appear to be 4x Mig-31s on the flight line. 0.5M📷 from 15 Oct 2023. https://t.co/bb4Rf0Fa9u pic.twitter.com/3Nn4M5iSdl