В якому стані підбитий ЗСУ корабель "Мінськ" — аналітики OSINT показали фото

December 2nd, 2023 0.5m SkySat imagery of Sevastopol Harbor around Ordzhonikidze shipyard.



Visible are Ropucha LST Minsk (superstructure removed) and Kilo SSK Rostov-Na-Donu. A 2nd Ropucha is waiting outside the now empty drydock where Minsk was hit Sept. 12. pic.twitter.com/kDo90TlYwK