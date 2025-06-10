10 people confirmed dead in Austria school shooting

Ten people have been killed in a shooting at a school in Austria. It happened in the city of Graz, the city's mayor, Elke Kar, told reporters.
- This tragic incident in Austria adds to the growing concern of school violence globally, highlighted by a separate school attack in France on the same day.
- The consequences of school shootings are not only measured in the lives lost but also in the emotional and psychological trauma inflicted on survivors, families, and communities.
What is known about the consequences of school shootings in Austria?
In addition to the 10 deaths, there are also reports of injuries as a result of the shooting.
The exact number is not disclosed at this time, however, as noted, the number is in the double digits.
The shooting began on the morning of June 10 at an educational institution on Dreierschützengasse Street.
In addition, it is indicated that the condition of some of the wounded is extremely serious.
As journalists managed to find out, the suspect in the shooting is a former student who opened fire on students in two classes.
Earlier, nine people were reported dead in the shooting.
Moreover, information was also received that on June 10, in France, a schoolboy attacked a school assistant with a knife while checking students' backpacks - she died.
