Shooting in Montenegro. 12 people killed, including 2 children

A shooting at a bar in Montenegro has left 12 people dead, including two children. In response to the tragedy, the country's authorities are considering a total ban on carrying guns.

According to media reports, 12 people were killed in the city of Cetinje, and four others were injured. The attacks took place in five different locations.

Four people died in the first and second locations. Two children were killed in the third location. One person died in the fourth and fifth locations.

The suspect in the shooting, Atso Martinovic, attempted suicide. He died while being transported to the hospital.

Minister of Internal Affairs Danylo Sharanovich noted that the motives of the attacker's actions are unknown, since among the victims were his friends and godfathers.

Aco Martinovic (photo — www.vijesti.me)

It is known that in 2005, Martinovich received a suspended one-year sentence for violent behavior. Also in 2022, he was sentenced to three months for illegal possession of weapons and explosives.

What is known about the shooting in Montenegro?

According to media reports, the incident was preceded by a fight in a restaurant caused by a domestic conflict.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, Danil Saranović, at least 10 people were killed and several others were injured.

WP specifies that the attacker was 45-year-old Atso Martynovic. He shot the bar owner, his children and members of his family. After that, he disappeared, and the police sent special forces to detain him.

Police Commissioner Lazar Scepanovic said the attacker had been at the bar throughout the day, and at around 5:30 p.m. he returned with a gun and opened fire.