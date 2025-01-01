In New Orleans, an unknown person drove into a crowd and started shooting — 10 people died

On the morning of January 1, a car drove into a crowd in the American city of New Orleans, Louisiana. At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured.

Car plows into crowd during New Year's Eve celebration

According to media reports, city authorities reported that a car drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured.

🚨 At least 10 dead, 30 injured after a truck plowed into New Year crowds in New Orleans' tourist district, Louisiana



At least 10 dead, 30 injured after a truck plowed into New Year crowds in New Orleans' tourist district, Louisiana. Witnesses said the driver exited and opened fire, prompting police to respond

Earlier, CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck crashed into a crowd at high speed, after which the driver got out and started shooting. Police returned fire.

Instead, the city's police department said that security measures in New Orleans were tightened ahead of New Year's Eve. At the time of the incident, the city was hosting an outdoor concert and numerous New Year's Eve parties.

Rescuers and authorities are currently working at the scene. Other details about the situation are not yet known.

