Terrorist attack at Magdeburg Christmas market — number of victims and injured increases

The death toll from the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market has risen to five people as of noon on December 21, with more than 200 injured, Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Rainer Gazeloff said. Many of the injured are "in serious and critical condition," he said.

In the morning, the media reported four deaths. On the day of the tragedy, December 20, it was known about two.

According to Bild, 86 victims of the attack are in hospital. A total of 205 people were injured, including 41 seriously.

The newspaper also reported that the driver who intentionally drove a car into the crowd may have been under the influence of drugs. An initial drug test came back positive, the newspaper reported, without specifying where it got the information.

The tragedy occurred on December 20 at the Christmas market on the Alter Markt ("Old Market") square in the center of Magdeburg. According to eyewitnesses, a car at full speed crashed into a crowd of people. The car drove through the market area for about 400 meters before police were able to stop it and arrest the driver. Share

Magdeburg after the terrorist attack

The attacker is 50-year-old Taleb A., a psychiatrist and psychotherapist from Saudi Arabia. He came to Germany in 2006, lived in Bernburg, 50 km from Magdeburg, and had a long-term residence permit in Germany.

The suspect has been very active on social media for many years. Among other things, he gave advice to women from Saudi Arabia on how to flee the country. He also had his own website dedicated to granting political asylum in Germany. According to the publication, a number of the man's posts on social media indicate his sympathies with the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany.

A source in Saudi Arabia told Reuters that the kingdom had warned German authorities about the man because he had allegedly posted extremist posts on social media.

A memorial service for the dead will be held in the Magdeburg Cathedral in the evening. All municipal cultural institutions in the city, including the theater, puppet theater and museums, remain closed. The closure applies to "the coming days." Share

Scholz in Magdeburg

Scholz condemned the terrorist attack in Magdeburg

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Feser arrived at the scene of the tragedy, along with other politicians, to pay tribute to the victims. Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union, whose party is dominant in the state, also arrived in the city.

Scholz condemned the terrorist attack and called for solidarity and mutual support in difficult times.

What a terrible act! We must stand together! Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

The Prime Minister stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation and bringing the perpetrator to justice, but warned against spreading hatred. He thanked the many world leaders who expressed their condolences to Germany.

Thus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the horrific terrorist attack in Magdeburg on social media.

Shocking news from Germany as medics battle for the lives of victims after horrific attack on Magdeburg Christmas market. Violence should never win, anywhere.

According to the president, Ukrainians are praying that doctors will be able to save the lives of seriously injured people.