In Montenegro, a man opened fire in a bar — 10 people died

On January 1, a man opened fire in a bar and then on the street in the center of Cetinje, Montenegro. The attack left people dead and injured.
What is known about the shooting in Montenegro?
According to media reports, the incident was preceded by a fight in a restaurant caused by a domestic conflict.
According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, Danil Saranović, at least 10 people were killed and several others were injured.
WP specifies that the attacker was 45-year-old Atso Martynovic. He shot the bar owner, his children and members of his family. After that, he disappeared, and the police sent special forces to detain him.
Police Commissioner Lazar Scepanovic said the attacker had been at the bar throughout the day, and at around 5:30 p.m. he returned with a gun and opened fire.
Mass murder suspect commits suicide
Martynovych had a criminal record for aggressive behavior in 2005 and was appealing a recent conviction for illegal possession of a weapon.
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attacker attempted suicide near his own home and died on the way to the hospital from his injuries.
In connection with the tragedy, the Montenegrin government declared January 2, 3, and 4 as days of mourning. Prime Minister Milojko Spajić called the event a terrible tragedy.
