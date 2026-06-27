12 people injured in Zaporizhia as a result of a nighttime Russian airstrike

The number of people injured in the nighttime Russian attack on Zaporizhia has risen to 12. Among them are a 13-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy.

Russia bombed Zaporizhzhia: 12 wounded

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Ten injured already. People injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia continue to seek medical help. Medics have already provided assistance to five men, three women, and two children — a 13-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy. Share

He added that the lives of the victims are currently not in danger.

Later, the number of victims of the nighttime Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia increased to 12. Among them are 6 men, 3 women, as well as a 17-year-old teenager, a 13-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy.