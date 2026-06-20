Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded
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Ukraine
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Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

Russian military planes drop bombs on Zaporizhia. Previously, 4 people were killed and 6 were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the deaths of at least 4 people and injuries to 6 others.
  • The enemy air attack on Zaporizhzhia has caused fires, explosions, and significant damages in the region.

Russia bombed Zaporizhia: 4 dead and 6 injured

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Explosions are heard in the regional center. The smoke that the Zaporozhians see is the consequences of an enemy attack.

Fedorov later reported two deaths and five injuries as a result of air strikes.

Two people were killed and at least five were injured. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

At 6:16 p.m., Fedorov reported that, unfortunately, there were already 4 dead and six injured in Zaporizhia.

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