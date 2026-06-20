Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded

Russian military planes drop bombs on Zaporizhia. Previously, 4 people were killed and 6 were injured.

Russia bombed Zaporizhia: 4 dead and 6 injured

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Explosions are heard in the regional center. The smoke that the Zaporozhians see is the consequences of an enemy attack. Share

Fedorov later reported two deaths and five injuries as a result of air strikes.

Two people were killed and at least five were injured. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

At 6:16 p.m., Fedorov reported that, unfortunately, there were already 4 dead and six injured in Zaporizhia.