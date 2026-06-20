Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded

Russian military planes drop bombs on Zaporizhia. Previously, 4 people were killed and 6 were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the deaths of at least 4 people and injuries to 6 others.
- The enemy air attack on Zaporizhzhia has caused fires, explosions, and significant damages in the region.
Russia bombed Zaporizhia: 4 dead and 6 injured
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
Fedorov later reported two deaths and five injuries as a result of air strikes.
At 6:16 p.m., Fedorov reported that, unfortunately, there were already 4 dead and six injured in Zaporizhia.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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