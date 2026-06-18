The occupiers received an order to more actively strike civilian objects in Zaporizhia with fpv drones — DIU

Russians intensify FPV drone strikes on Zaporizhia

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The occupiers from the 58th Army of the armed forces of the aggressor state of Russia received a direct order to increase the intensity of strikes using FPV on the operational depth of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to data obtained by the Department of Active Actions of the GUR, the leaders of the Russian forces demand, in particular, to intensify terror in Zaporizhia — to strike at any civilian objects in the regional center.

To implement their criminal plans, Russian units are promised to increase the supply of kamikaze attack drones.