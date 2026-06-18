The occupiers received an order to more actively strike civilian objects in Zaporizhia with fpv drones — DIU

Russian invaders have received orders to intensify FPV drone strikes on civilian objects in Zaporizhia.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers have received direct orders to increase the intensity of FPV drone strikes on civilian objects in Zaporizhia.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the intensified terror in Zaporizhia by Russian forces, targeting peaceful objects.
Russians intensify FPV drone strikes on Zaporizhia
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to data obtained by the Department of Active Actions of the GUR, the leaders of the Russian forces demand, in particular, to intensify terror in Zaporizhia — to strike at any civilian objects in the regional center.
To implement their criminal plans, Russian units are promised to increase the supply of kamikaze attack drones.
The order to intensify terror against Ukrainians is yet another proof of the angry discontent of the leaders of the aggressor state of Russia over the level of its losses, which is constantly increasing, as well as the lack of any results on the battlefield, including in the Zaporizhia direction.
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