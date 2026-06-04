DIU assessed Russia's stockpiles of ballistic missiles for strikes on Ukraine
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Ukraine
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DIU assessed Russia's stockpiles of ballistic missiles for strikes on Ukraine

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Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

According to Ukrainian military intelligence estimates, Russia is capable of using up to 100 ballistic missiles while maintaining a constant level of their stockpiles.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military intelligence estimates suggest that Russia could use up to 100 ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine, with plans to increase production of missile systems.
  • Russia's military-industrial complex plans to supply up to 700 ballistic missiles to the Iskander OTRK and significantly ramp up production of S-300PM/S-400 strike missiles in 2026.

Russia is capable of attacking Ukraine with 100 ballistic missiles per month

This was announced by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to the response, according to the GUR, in 2026, the Russian military-industrial complex plans to supply up to 700 9M723 ballistic missiles to the Iskander OTRK — the same number as last year. The monthly production rate of these missiles remains at the level of 55–60 units.

In addition, the enemy has more than doubled the production of RM-48U strike missiles for the S-300PM/S-400 air defense system, which the occupiers use to strike ground targets.

In 2026, it is planned to produce more than 480 such missiles, while in 2025 this figure was more than 200 units. Currently, the monthly production rate is up to 50 units.

This year, Russia also plans to deliver up to 60 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles.

Given this pace of ballistic missile production, the enemy can use up to 100 such missiles each month to destroy targets on the territory of Ukraine, while maintaining a stable level of their stockpiles.

DIU response

Ukrainian authorities emphasize that hostile ballistic missiles remain one of the greatest threats in the war with Russia. Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles.

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