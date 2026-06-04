Russia expands propaganda network in Africa thanks to UN mechanisms — DIU
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World
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Russia expands propaganda network in Africa thanks to UN mechanisms — DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russia
Читати українською

Russia is systematically using UN mechanisms to expand its own propaganda network in Africa, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

Points of attention

  • Russia is strategically using UN mechanisms to spread propaganda and influence the African media landscape.
  • Through funding under the IPDC program, Russia gains leverage to shape project content, thematic priorities, and ideological emphases in Africa.

Russia spreads propaganda in Africa thanks to the UN

It is noted that in January 2026, the Russian Permanent Mission to UNESCO announced a voluntary contribution of $250,000 to the International Program for the Development of Communications (IPDC).

The official purpose of the contribution, however, did not reflect the Kremlin’s true intentions. Formally, the funds were directed towards goals consistent with UNESCO’s mandate: developing independent journalism, combating online violence, and increasing media literacy among the population. In practice, funding under the IPDC provides the donor with leverage — in particular, the ability to shape the content of projects, determine thematic priorities, and ideological emphases.

Intelligence officials believe that Russia used this tool to purposefully influence the African media environment — launching a campaign to impose favorable narratives.

The Russian Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Rinat Alyautdinov, has publicly emphasized the “priority of Africa” in the Kremlin’s programs. During 2026–2027, projects to form a pro-Russian information space are planned to be implemented in Malawi, Mali, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal.

It is emphasized that in the broader context of the strategy of supporting loyal regimes, Moscow seeks to turn the IPDC program and similar initiatives into a tool for promoting the necessary narratives and constructing an alternative, pro-Russian picture of the world.

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