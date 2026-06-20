Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia — 20 civilians injured

On June 20, the National Police of Ukraine reported that 20 civilians in the Zaporizhzhia region were injured as a result of new Russian shelling.
Points of attention
- Recent drone strikes by Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in injuries to 15 people, including men and women of various ages.
- The documentation of the new war crimes committed by the Russian army emphasizes the ongoing conflict and violence in the region.
Russia's new attack on Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?
According to the National Police of Ukraine, on June 19, Russian invaders launched drone strikes on the Zaporizhia region.
In addition, it is noted that among the injured are 12 men aged 24 to 70 and 3 women aged 26 to 54.
The National Police also officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers were again dropping KABs on Novomykolaivka.
Three civilians, aged between 33 and 55, were injured in these attacks.
The police have already documented all new war crimes committed by the Russian army.
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