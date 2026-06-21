Macron reveals new details of Trump-Putin talks in Alaska
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Macron reveals new details of Trump-Putin talks in Alaska

Macron told how allies fought for Ukraine's future
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron said U.S. President Donald Trump was prepared to agree to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's demands to surrender Donbas after their meeting in Alaska. However, Kyiv's allies did everything they could to prevent this from happening.

Points of attention

  • Macron highlights the importance of European leaders in opening Trump's eyes to the truth about the situation in Ukraine and thwarting Putin's deceptive tactics.
  • The revelation of the behind-the-scenes negotiations showcases the intricate diplomatic efforts to secure Ukraine's sovereignty and prevent a potentially disastrous outcome for the country.

Macron told how allies fought for Ukraine's future

The President of France officially confirmed that the agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin provided for the transfer of even unoccupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

The meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage, where they almost made a deal to say, "We will give back the territory of Ukraine that has not been conquered." Then we go with a delegation to Washington in August to say, "This is impossible, we are trying..." A huge journey has been made.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to the French leader, this path is a victory for Ukrainians in their ability and trust.

He also added that Kyiv's allies did everything possible to convince Trump that Putin had simply tricked him.

The US President saw that everything he was told — that Ukrainians would lose, that they would not survive the winter — turned out to be untrue, and saw that he was faced with courageous, resourceful people whom he respects, Macron emphasized.

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