French leader Emmanuel Macron said U.S. President Donald Trump was prepared to agree to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's demands to surrender Donbas after their meeting in Alaska. However, Kyiv's allies did everything they could to prevent this from happening.
Points of attention
- Macron highlights the importance of European leaders in opening Trump's eyes to the truth about the situation in Ukraine and thwarting Putin's deceptive tactics.
- The revelation of the behind-the-scenes negotiations showcases the intricate diplomatic efforts to secure Ukraine's sovereignty and prevent a potentially disastrous outcome for the country.
Macron told how allies fought for Ukraine's future
The President of France officially confirmed that the agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin provided for the transfer of even unoccupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.
According to the French leader, this path is a victory for Ukrainians in their ability and trust.
He also added that Kyiv's allies did everything possible to convince Trump that Putin had simply tricked him.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-