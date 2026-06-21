"Pleases Putin." Tusk reacted to Navrotsky's decision regarding Zelensky
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Politics
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"Pleases Putin." Tusk reacted to Navrotsky's decision regarding Zelensky

Tusk made it clear that he does not approve of Navrotsky's decision
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has commented on President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. He believes that this development is harmful to both countries.

Points of attention

  • Despite the escalating tensions, Tusk discusses the procedural steps related to Karol Nawrocki's decision and the implications of stripping Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle.
  • The decision to strip Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle and the remarks about totalitarianism and violence made by Warsaw have added strain to the already tense relationship between Poland and Ukraine.

Tusk made it clear that he does not approve of Navrotsky's decision

The Polish Prime Minister regrets that the conflict between official Warsaw and Kyiv has further escalated in recent days.

In his opinion, this public confrontation will be a real comfort only for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The conflict between Poland and Ukraine pleases Putin and shocks our allies. The role of Presidents Zelensky and Navrosky is to soothe emotions, not inflame tensions. The front line lies elsewhere.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

Photo: screenshot

Despite this, Donald Tusk explained whether he plans to take the necessary procedural step on his part to approve Karol Nawrocki's decision.

What is important to understand is that on June 19, the President of Poland decided to strip Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle.

In addition, he cynically stated that Warsaw would not allow those who do not understand the need to abandon the "cult of totalitarianism and violence" to join the EU.

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