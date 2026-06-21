Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has commented on President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. He believes that this development is harmful to both countries.

Tusk made it clear that he does not approve of Navrotsky's decision

The Polish Prime Minister regrets that the conflict between official Warsaw and Kyiv has further escalated in recent days.

In his opinion, this public confrontation will be a real comfort only for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The conflict between Poland and Ukraine pleases Putin and shocks our allies. The role of Presidents Zelensky and Navrosky is to soothe emotions, not inflame tensions. The front line lies elsewhere. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Photo: screenshot

Despite this, Donald Tusk explained whether he plans to take the necessary procedural step on his part to approve Karol Nawrocki's decision.

What is important to understand is that on June 19, the President of Poland decided to strip Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle.

In addition, he cynically stated that Warsaw would not allow those who do not understand the need to abandon the "cult of totalitarianism and violence" to join the EU.