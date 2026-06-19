"I will return the Commander's Cross to Poland". Sybiga reacted to Navrotsky's scandalous decision

Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga said that he would return a high state award to Poland after Polish President Karol Nawrocki decided to deprive the President of Ukraine of the Order of the White Eagle.
Points of attention
- Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced his intention to return a high state award to Poland in response to the scandalous decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki to deprive the President of Ukraine of the Order of the White Eagle.
- Tensions between Ukraine and Poland have heightened following the removal of the Order of the White Eagle, with Szybiga calling Nawrocki's move a strategic mistake that could benefit Moscow.
Sybiga reacted to Navrotsky's scandalous decision
The minister announced this on Facebook.
Sibiga called Navrotsky's move a strategic mistake from which only Moscow would benefit.
He stated that it was not about orders, but about attitude, and Ukraine had always advocated an approach of mutual respect — even when it came to complex and problematic topics.
Against the backdrop of all this, the current escalation is counterproductive and unnecessary for neither Ukrainians nor Poles, he added.
We regret that instead of seeking solutions, the Polish side has decided to escalate this escalation to an unacceptable and inadequate level. No president of another country will dictate our history to us.
On June 19, Polish President Karol Nawrocki decided to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle due to the awarding of the title "heroes of the UPA" to one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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