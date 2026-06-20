Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov condemned the decision of Polish leader Karol Navrotsky to deprive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of the OPU refused the Golden Officer's Cross of the Order "For Services to Poland".
Points of attention
- Budanov questions the consistency of stripping awards, pointing out the lack of action against figures like Mussolini, while emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to defending Europe.
- The controversy reflects broader tensions and the intertwining of historical narratives, showcasing the complexities of diplomatic relations and national identity.
Budanov pointed out the cynicism of Navrotsky's decision regarding Zelensky
According to Budanov, this decision of the Polish leader will be a gift for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he will definitely use against Ukraine and Poland.
Budanov drew attention to the fact that Ukraine does not tell any other nation how to teach its history.
Against this background, the head of the OPU emphasized that Ukraine will continue to fight at the forefront of defending all of Europe, including Poland, paying the highest price.
Despite this, Budanov made it clear that he was not going to simply watch as "the flywheel of hatred is being unreasonably and artificially spun up" against our citizens.
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