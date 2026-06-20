Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov condemned the decision of Polish leader Karol Navrotsky to deprive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of the OPU refused the Golden Officer's Cross of the Order "For Services to Poland".

Budanov pointed out the cynicism of Navrotsky's decision regarding Zelensky

Unfortunately, the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, resorted to an unfriendly act towards our people by depriving the President of Ukraine of the Order of the White Eagle previously awarded to him. Kirill Budanov Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

According to Budanov, this decision of the Polish leader will be a gift for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he will definitely use against Ukraine and Poland.

"Our peoples have ancient relations and different pages of history — both heroic and tragic. However, this should be an occasion for deep reflection, not crude political speculation," the head of the OPU emphasized. Share

Photo: facebook.com/kyrylo.budanov.official

Budanov drew attention to the fact that Ukraine does not tell any other nation how to teach its history.

I am convinced that this gesture by the President of Poland is not about justice or anything. After all, what kind of justice can we talk about if, for example, the Italian fascist dictator and Hitler's accomplice Benito Mussolini has not yet been deprived of the Order of the White Eagle? — Budanov asked. Share

Against this background, the head of the OPU emphasized that Ukraine will continue to fight at the forefront of defending all of Europe, including Poland, paying the highest price.

Photo: facebook.com/kyrylo.budanov.official

Despite this, Budanov made it clear that he was not going to simply watch as "the flywheel of hatred is being unreasonably and artificially spun up" against our citizens.