"There are no more rules." Medvedev throws tantrum after Ukraine's deep strikes

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is panicking amid the escalation of Ukrainian attacks on military targets in the aggressor country. He has begun threatening that the Russian army will no longer follow “any rules” in the war against Ukraine. Putin’s ally is ignoring the fact that nothing will change in general.

Medvedev is trying to intimidate Ukraine again

Given the enemy's massive attacks on our cities, the intensity of which is growing and, obviously, will continue to grow, it is time to openly declare that there are no longer any rules regarding neo-Nazi Kyiv and there cannot be any. Dmitry Medvedev Former President of the Russian Federation

Putin's ally also cynically stated that there would be one thing beyond what is acceptable for Russia: the deliberate destruction of civilians.

For some reason, Medvedev ignores the fact that Russian invaders have been killing peaceful Ukrainian citizens for over 12 years.

The former president of the Russian Federation made it clear that now the Russian authorities officially don't care about the Hague Conventions on the Laws and Customs of War.

They are no longer needed. Over the past hundred years, wars have changed a lot. Back then, it was customary to steal or kill the heads of even enemy countries. And instead of dropping bombs from balloons, missiles and drones have come. So, the reference to the rebus sic stantibus clause is quite appropriate here, — Medvedev shamelessly added. Share

What is important to understand is that Rebus sic stantibus is a legal principle according to which a contract is valid only as long as the circumstances that existed at the time of its conclusion have not fundamentally changed.