Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is panicking amid the escalation of Ukrainian attacks on military targets in the aggressor country. He has begun threatening that the Russian army will no longer follow “any rules” in the war against Ukraine. Putin’s ally is ignoring the fact that nothing will change in general.
Points of attention
- His reference to the legal principle of Rebus sic stantibus reflects the changing nature of warfare and the evolving tactics employed in modern conflicts.
- The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine highlight the evolving dynamics and challenges in international relations, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions.
Medvedev is trying to intimidate Ukraine again
Putin's ally also cynically stated that there would be one thing beyond what is acceptable for Russia: the deliberate destruction of civilians.
For some reason, Medvedev ignores the fact that Russian invaders have been killing peaceful Ukrainian citizens for over 12 years.
The former president of the Russian Federation made it clear that now the Russian authorities officially don't care about the Hague Conventions on the Laws and Customs of War.
What is important to understand is that Rebus sic stantibus is a legal principle according to which a contract is valid only as long as the circumstances that existed at the time of its conclusion have not fundamentally changed.
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