The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on June 19, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 20 areas of enemy manpower concentration and four guns.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 20, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/20/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,390,660 (+1,240) people;

tanks — 12,041 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,787 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 44,386 (+88) units;

MLRS — 1,883 (+2) units;

air defense systems — 1,433 (+1) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,695 (+7) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 361,803 (+2,246) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 109,342 (+476) units.

special equipment — 4,314 (+5) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes, dropping 278 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,561 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,983 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 44 from multiple launch rocket systems.