The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that on June 19, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 20 areas of enemy manpower concentration and four guns.
Points of attention
- The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated into a full-scale war with significant military engagements and casualties on both sides.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on combat operations and enemy activities to the public.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 20, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/20/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,390,660 (+1,240) people;
tanks — 12,041 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,787 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 44,386 (+88) units;
MLRS — 1,883 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1,433 (+1) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,695 (+7) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 361,803 (+2,246) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 109,342 (+476) units.
special equipment — 4,314 (+5) units.
In addition, it used 9,561 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,983 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 44 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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