5 people killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Over the past day and night, Russian invaders have continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest reports, three civilians were killed in Donetsk region and two more people in Kharkiv region.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Donetsk region — what are the consequences?

On June 19, Russians killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk. Another 13 people in the region were injured during the day. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

He also drew attention to the fact that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In addition, it is reported that over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the region have come under attack by the Russian army.

The head of the local OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed that two people were killed in the Russian attacks, and 13 people were injured, including 4 children.

In Kharkiv, a 48-year-old and a 76-year-old man died, 10 people were injured, including a 6-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl; in the village of Stary Saltiv, girls aged 11 and 13 suffered acute stress reactions; in Bogodukhov, a 62-year-old man was injured. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

According to him, medics also provided assistance to a 35-year-old and a 61-year-old civilian.