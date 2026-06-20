5 people killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Over the past day and night, Russian invaders have continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest reports, three civilians were killed in Donetsk region and two more people in Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- The escalating violence underscores the ongoing crisis and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilian lives and restore peace.
- The alarming situation highlights the harrowing impact of the conflict on innocent civilians and the pressing need for a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life.
Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Donetsk region — what are the consequences?
He also drew attention to the fact that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
In addition, it is reported that over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the region have come under attack by the Russian army.
The head of the local OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed that two people were killed in the Russian attacks, and 13 people were injured, including 4 children.
According to him, medics also provided assistance to a 35-year-old and a 61-year-old civilian.
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