Air defense neutralized 92 out of 99 targets while repelling the Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 19-20, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data shows that the enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed in the north, south, and east of the country, with ongoing efforts to secure the airspace.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to combat the invasion, urging everyone to follow safety rules and stand together for victory.
Air Defense Forces Work Report for June 19-20
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 3 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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