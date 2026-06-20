Air defense neutralized 92 out of 99 targets while repelling the Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 92 out of 99 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Work Report for June 19-20
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 19-20, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that the enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed in the north, south, and east of the country, with ongoing efforts to secure the airspace.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to combat the invasion, urging everyone to follow safety rules and stand together for victory.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for June 19-20

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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