Air defense neutralized 92 out of 99 targets while repelling the Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 19-20, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for June 19-20

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.