According to estimates by The Bell, most regions of the aggressor country of Russia have already faced fuel shortages. The situation has worsened significantly amid increased Ukrainian attacks on enemy refineries and oil depots, as well as logistics.

The fuel crisis in Russia - what is its current scale?

Journalists have information that fuel sales limits for private cars have already been announced in 53 regions of Russia — out of a total of 83.

An identical problem exists in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine: in Crimea, as well as parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions.

In addition, it is noted that in 18 regions, aggressor countries sell no more than 50 liters or one full tank of gasoline.

According to media reports, reports of fuel shortages at a significant number of gas stations are coming from 11 more regions of the country, but there are no restrictions on engine capacity there yet.

What is important to understand is that last month, oil production in the aggressor country dropped to its lowest level in a year.

The main reason is the successful and regular deep strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on enemy refineries and oil depots.

As Reuters has learned, in fact, most large oil industry facilities in the central part of the Russian Federation have reduced production or stopped work.

In occupied Crimea, a fuel crisis made itself felt after Ukraine began attacking fuel tankers and trucks carrying fuel to the occupied peninsula.