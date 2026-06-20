Trump is planning to visit Xi Jinping again

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to visit Turkey and make another trip to China this year.

Trump will visit China again

According to the head of the White House, he has planned many official visits throughout 2026.

Against this background, Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to visit China again.

We do a lot of traveling. We'll be going to Turkey. We'll also be going to China again at some point during the year. Donald Trump President of the United States

Moreover, the American leader clarified that Xi Jinping, in turn, will come to the United States in September.

"President Xi will come here in September, but we will also return to China for a major conference that will be held there," the White House chief of staff emphasized. Share

As mentioned earlier, a month ago, Donald Trump made an official visit to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.