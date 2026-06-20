Trump is planning to visit Xi Jinping again
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Politics
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Trump is planning to visit Xi Jinping again

Trump will visit China again
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to visit Turkey and make another trip to China this year.

Points of attention

  • The previous visit to China by Trump included discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Stay updated on the upcoming diplomatic engagements between the US and China under the leadership of Trump and Xi Jinping.

Trump will visit China again

According to the head of the White House, he has planned many official visits throughout 2026.

Against this background, Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to visit China again.

We do a lot of traveling. We'll be going to Turkey. We'll also be going to China again at some point during the year.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Moreover, the American leader clarified that Xi Jinping, in turn, will come to the United States in September.

"President Xi will come here in September, but we will also return to China for a major conference that will be held there," the White House chief of staff emphasized.

As mentioned earlier, a month ago, Donald Trump made an official visit to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

A little later, the US president said that during a trip to China he discussed the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping.

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