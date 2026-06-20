Trump is planning to visit Xi Jinping again

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to visit Turkey and make another trip to China this year.
Points of attention
- The previous visit to China by Trump included discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Stay updated on the upcoming diplomatic engagements between the US and China under the leadership of Trump and Xi Jinping.
Trump will visit China again
According to the head of the White House, he has planned many official visits throughout 2026.
Against this background, Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to visit China again.
Moreover, the American leader clarified that Xi Jinping, in turn, will come to the United States in September.
As mentioned earlier, a month ago, Donald Trump made an official visit to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
A little later, the US president said that during a trip to China he discussed the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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