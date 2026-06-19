As The Economist has learned, US leader Donald Trump has finally come to the realization that, as of today, Ukraine is winning the war and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is losing. The truth about the course of hostilities was conveyed to him at the G7 summit.
Points of attention
- The 'Evian moment' has arrived in the G7 discussions, indicating a significant shift in Trump's attitude towards Ukraine and Putin.
- Despite the newfound support, uncertainties remain about the next steps and decisions Trump may take in relation to the ongoing conflict.
Trump has finally changed his attitude towards Ukraine
Journalists draw attention to the fact that 7 states, including the United States, have confirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine.
In addition, they confirmed that they would increase sanctions pressure on Russia, primarily in the oil and gas sector.
The allies also agreed to expand military assistance — providing additional air defense systems, long-range weapons, and considering the possibility of licensed production of allied weapons in Ukraine.
According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, the so-called "Evian moment" has arrived within the Group of Seven discussions.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced a "new tone" in transatlantic relations.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured reporters that the US president had changed his attitude towards Ukraine because he realized that it could still defeat Russia.
Despite this, Kyiv's allies still do not know what steps and decisions to expect from Trump next.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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