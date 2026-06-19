As The Economist has learned, US leader Donald Trump has finally come to the realization that, as of today, Ukraine is winning the war and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is losing. The truth about the course of hostilities was conveyed to him at the G7 summit.

Trump has finally changed his attitude towards Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that 7 states, including the United States, have confirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

In addition, they confirmed that they would increase sanctions pressure on Russia, primarily in the oil and gas sector.

The allies also agreed to expand military assistance — providing additional air defense systems, long-range weapons, and considering the possibility of licensed production of allied weapons in Ukraine.

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, the so-called "Evian moment" has arrived within the Group of Seven discussions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced a "new tone" in transatlantic relations.

"Now it's clear to Trump that today the Ukrainians are the winners, and Putin is the loser," one of the insiders told the media. Share

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured reporters that the US president had changed his attitude towards Ukraine because he realized that it could still defeat Russia.