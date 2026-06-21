CNN spoke with several military experts and concluded that Ukraine's massive attacks were able to demonstrate to the whole world how unprepared Russian air defense is for war on its own territory.

Russian air defense turned out to be not what it was previously believed to be

It is no secret that as a result of Ukraine's second attack on the Moscow Refinery, a combined oil refining unit, which provided 47% of the plant's capacity, was damaged.

Moreover, some secondary installations, inter-departmental pipelines, auxiliary equipment were affected, and oil product tanks caught fire.

The events of June 18 once again reminded the world that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Ukraine.

In addition, it became clear that Ukrainian air defense is many times more powerful and effective than Russian.

According to military experts, when hundreds of Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, the Russian military's response resembled a chaotic attempt to cope with the situation, but not exactly a well-planned strategic defense.

Moreover, a video of the moment a Russian air defense missile hit an oil tank went viral around the world.