"Russia's Own Goal." Western Experts Ridicule Russian Air Defense
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Ukraine
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"Russia's Own Goal." Western Experts Ridicule Russian Air Defense

Russian air defense turned out to be not what it was previously believed to be
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

CNN spoke with several military experts and concluded that Ukraine's massive attacks were able to demonstrate to the whole world how unprepared Russian air defense is for war on its own territory.

Points of attention

  • Military experts criticize Russian military's chaotic response to Ukrainian drone attacks, indicating a lack of strategic defense planning.
  • The global perception of Russian air defense took a hit when a video of a missile hitting an oil tank went viral, leading to ridicule and mockery of Russian capabilities.

Russian air defense turned out to be not what it was previously believed to be

It is no secret that as a result of Ukraine's second attack on the Moscow Refinery, a combined oil refining unit, which provided 47% of the plant's capacity, was damaged.

Moreover, some secondary installations, inter-departmental pipelines, auxiliary equipment were affected, and oil product tanks caught fire.

The events of June 18 once again reminded the world that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is losing the war in Ukraine.

In addition, it became clear that Ukrainian air defense is many times more powerful and effective than Russian.

According to military experts, when hundreds of Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, the Russian military's response resembled a chaotic attempt to cope with the situation, but not exactly a well-planned strategic defense.

Moreover, a video of the moment a Russian air defense missile hit an oil tank went viral around the world.

Marcus Schiller, a weapons expert at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said it was a "Russian own goal" that ended with a mushroom cloud of smoke and the huge top of the tank flying into the air.

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