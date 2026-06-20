Ukrainian soldiers attacked the bridge across the Genichesk Strait and the Pantsir-S complex

On June 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that last night the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the bridge across the Genicheska Strait, the Pantsir-S complex, and the UAV control points of the Russian occupiers.

New SOU operations on May 20 — list of hit targets announced

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a road bridge across the Genichesk Strait — loud explosions thundered in the area of Genichesk, Kherson region.

What is important to understand is that the attacked enemy facility is used by the Russian army to ensure military logistics between temporarily occupied Crimea and Russian troop groups in the southern direction.

An enemy Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun complex came under attack in Zaporizhia — it was managed to be shot down near the settlement of Dolynske.

Moreover, it is indicated that on May 19, Ukrainian troops struck at the control points of the occupiers' unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Soledar in the Donetsk region, Grozovye in Zaporizhia, and Terebreno in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.