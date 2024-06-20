14 Ukrainians, including two children, injured in bus accident in Poland

On June 20, a bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Poland near the city of Krasnostaw. 14 people were injured, including two children.

What is known about the accident in Poland

As noted, around 6:50 a.m., on National Road No. 17, near Krasnostaw, a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens drove into a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn on its side.

At that time, there were 58 people in the bus. 14 of them were injured, 13 were sent to the hospital. Among the injured are two children.

The police reported that it was a Polish bus travelling from Kyiv to Warsaw. The bus driver was sober.

Previous road accidents involving Ukrainians in Poland

It should be noted that this is not the first road accident that has happened to Ukrainians in Poland. So, in May, two Ukrainian teenagers died in a road accident in the city of Gdansk. The boys, fleeing from the police, flew into a tree at a furious speed.

Also, at the beginning of May, a fatal accident occurred in Warsaw, as a result of which three people died. Among the victims are two citizens of Ukraine.

In addition, on June 16, a bus with Ukrainian citizens was involved in a traffic accident in Romania.

According to the data, there were 57 citizens of Ukraine on the bus, including 42 minors and 15 adults. Of them, 15 people (2 adults and 13 children) were injured.

In addition, four people were taken to the hospital: two adults and two children.