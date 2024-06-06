Two Ukrainian women died in a train crash in Czechia: details

On June 5, near the Czech city of Pardubice, the passenger train "Prague - Košice" collided with a freight train. Four people died, including two Ukrainian women.

What is known about the railway disaster in the Czech Republic

380 people were travelling in the RegioJet passenger express. There were only drivers in the 21-car freight train.

The press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the trailer cars in which people were traveling to Chop were located inside the train.

Previously, four people died. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine; the citizenship of the other dead is being clarified. Another 34 people suffered minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot.

Currently, the Czech mass media are reporting about 27 hospitalised people, including children. Three people are in serious condition.

A consular official of the Consulate of Ukraine in Brno is at the scene and in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The matter is under the control of the Department of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adds Ukrainian MFA press service.

According to preliminary data, the collision occurred due to an error by the driver of RegioJet. Photos and videos indicate that after the collision, the first car behind the Regiojet express locomotive derailed and partially overturned.

Previous railway accidents in the Czech Republic

In 2021, a train collision occurred in the Czech Republic in Domažlice. About 50 people were injured in the accident.