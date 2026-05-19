15-year-old boy killed in Russian strike on Pryluky

A 15-year-old boy who was wounded in a Russian missile attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, died in hospital on May 19. This brings the death toll in the city to three.
Points of attention
- The strike on Pryluky involved a ballistic missile launched by Russian forces, highlighting the severity of the ongoing conflict.
- This devastating incident underscores the urgent need for peace and cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives in the region.
Russia's strike on Pryluky — the number of dead and wounded has increased
The head of the Chernihiv Oblast Oblast, Vyacheslav Chaus, made an official statement on this matter.
According to Chaus, as of now, 23 local residents are known to have been injured.
In addition, it is noted that six more civilians have an acute reaction to stress.
The head of the Chernihiv OVA also officially confirmed that a lot of destruction was recorded in the city.
What is important to understand is that on May 19, the Russian invaders struck Pryluky with a ballistic missile.
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