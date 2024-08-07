Russia invaded Georgia 16 years ago. Georgian legionnaires from the Armed Forces of Ukraine share their stories

These days, the whole world remembers the unprecedented act of aggression of the Russian Federation against Georgia, which took place on August 7, 2008. Online.UA tells how Georgian volunteers who are currently fighting in the Defense Forces of Ukraine against Russia feel about this war.

The date of the Russian invasion of Georgia: August 7 or 8?

The date of Russia's invasion of Georgia is still controversial. Many, including the Georgian government, mark the anniversary of the start of the war on August 8. Opposition figures and a large part of the international community consider August 7 a day of remembrance.

The full-scale war erupted after days of escalation and clashes in the region and months of tension around the Russian-backed separatist territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Share

It arose as a result of years of political estrangement between Georgians and Ossetians and historical grudges dating back centuries.

In the short war, which lasted about five days, more than 200 soldiers and more than 300 civilians were killed, and thousands were forced to flee their homes. After the war, Russia officially recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as "independent states" and significantly expanded its military presence in both territories. Share

There is some confusion about the start date of the August 2008 war, David Batashvili, an analyst at the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies, wrote in a 2018 article. People tend to refer to August 7th and August 8th interchangeably, as if there is no difference between the two dates.

In fact, Batashvili wrote, the August 8 date is based on a "Russian lie" that Moscow attacked only in response to Georgia's shelling of Tskhinvali.

For some Georgians, to remember August 8 as the day of the start of the war after Moscow is incredibly stupid frivolity. Share

The August 7 narrative, which blames Russia for starting the war, began to take root. In 2020, then Prime Minister Giorgii Gakharia broke the tradition of the "Georgian Dream" and celebrated the anniversary on August 7.

In the first year of President Salome Zurabishvili's tenure, in 2019, she celebrated her anniversary on August 8. But she changed the anniversary the following year after arguing during her 2018 election campaign to support the idea that Georgia had started hostilities.

The US has also changed its approach. While previous commemorative statements were published on August 8, starting in 2020, Washington marked the anniversary on August 7. Asked to explain the change, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Tbilisi said:

The embassy, the people of Georgia and the international community recognize August 7 as the beginning of Russia's full-scale military aggression against Georgia." (The EU, for its part, has been celebrating August 7 for years.)

The war began for me at the age of 14

Mamuka Mamulashvili has been at war with Russia for over 30 years. The founder of the "Georgian Legion" told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers fight for Ukraine.

I participated in the war from the age of 14. Physically I was ready, but I don't know if mentally. It was hard for me to realize that it was serious. I understood this only when I was captured, and not during the combat operations themselves. For a child, this is a difficult turning point. I grew up much earlier than other teenagers. Share

In captivity, I was treated like other soldiers, not like a child. Once the "Red Cross" transferred me for a day or two to an Abkhaz family, which treated me normally. However, it was quite difficult in the POW camp. Mamuka Mamulashvili Commander of the "Georgian Legion"

I think that after the captivity I became more determined. And I wondered why Russia is constantly at war with us. After Abkhazia, I prepared for war for a long time. I knew that our land was occupied and sooner or later it would happen again.

Georgia must prepare for a new Russian invasion

As the soldier of the International Legion of the DIU Ratti "Viking" Burduli stated in an interview for Online.UA, all Georgians should realize that Russia will again invade their country in order to prevent its movement into the European Union and NATO.

According to the soldier of the International Legion of the DIU, his country will have a maximum of 3 years to rebuild everything from scratch and prepare for the onslaught of the Russian invaders. Share

Georgia should remember that propaganda and the pro-Russian government are now saying: "What, you want war? See what is happening in Ukraine. Is that what you want?” I will speak directly — I prefer an endless war than living in slavery and "at peace" with Russia. Our history is always war. There has never been even 20 years of peace in Georgia in the last 4,000 years. But we always fought for freedom. And Georgia should remember this. Ratti "Viking" Burduli A soldier of the International Legion of the GUR

Russia is my enemy

Miro Vanadze is a professional MMA fighter from Georgia. He lived for three years in Dnipro, then in Kyiv. And on February 24, 2022, he decided to defend his second Motherland.

For him, Russia has long been an enemy. Today Miro in Ukraine as part of the "Georgian National Legion" is fighting for the common future of the civilized world against the aggressor country.

We experienced all of Russia's aggression, occupation and war crimes. I lost loved ones in Abkhazia, I lost my brother. When the war lasted more than a year, more than 40 people from our unit died. I am not a professional soldier. I am a professional MMA fighter. At that time, I did not have the opportunity and time to study military affairs. But I did my best. I helped as much as I could and continue to help now. I continue to struggle with this. Miro Vanadze Soldier of the "Georgian Legion"

Miro recalled the terrible day of August 7, 2008, when Russia invaded his native Georgia.

On this day, August 7, 2008, the Russian imperialist army crossed the internationally recognized borders of Georgia in violation of international law and started an unprovoked war against a neighboring sovereign state with the help of separatists, after which today more than 20% of the internationally recognized borders of Georgia are occupied. Share

According to Miro, Georgians and Ukrainians are brotherly peoples who have suffered for centuries from the actions of one common enemy, Russia.