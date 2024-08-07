Russia invaded Georgia 16 years ago. Georgian legionnaires from the Armed Forces of Ukraine share their stories

These days, the whole world remembers the unprecedented act of aggression of the Russian Federation against Georgia, which took place on August 7, 2008. Online.UA tells how Georgian volunteers who are currently fighting in the Defense Forces of Ukraine against Russia feel about this war.
The date of the Russian invasion of Georgia: August 7 or 8?
The date of Russia's invasion of Georgia is still controversial. Many, including the Georgian government, mark the anniversary of the start of the war on August 8. Opposition figures and a large part of the international community consider August 7 a day of remembrance.
It arose as a result of years of political estrangement between Georgians and Ossetians and historical grudges dating back centuries.
There is some confusion about the start date of the August 2008 war, David Batashvili, an analyst at the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies, wrote in a 2018 article. People tend to refer to August 7th and August 8th interchangeably, as if there is no difference between the two dates.
In fact, Batashvili wrote, the August 8 date is based on a "Russian lie" that Moscow attacked only in response to Georgia's shelling of Tskhinvali.
The August 7 narrative, which blames Russia for starting the war, began to take root. In 2020, then Prime Minister Giorgii Gakharia broke the tradition of the "Georgian Dream" and celebrated the anniversary on August 7.
In the first year of President Salome Zurabishvili's tenure, in 2019, she celebrated her anniversary on August 8. But she changed the anniversary the following year after arguing during her 2018 election campaign to support the idea that Georgia had started hostilities.
The US has also changed its approach. While previous commemorative statements were published on August 8, starting in 2020, Washington marked the anniversary on August 7. Asked to explain the change, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Tbilisi said:
The embassy, the people of Georgia and the international community recognize August 7 as the beginning of Russia's full-scale military aggression against Georgia." (The EU, for its part, has been celebrating August 7 for years.)
The war began for me at the age of 14
Mamuka Mamulashvili has been at war with Russia for over 30 years. The founder of the "Georgian Legion" told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers fight for Ukraine.
I think that after the captivity I became more determined. And I wondered why Russia is constantly at war with us. After Abkhazia, I prepared for war for a long time. I knew that our land was occupied and sooner or later it would happen again.
Georgia must prepare for a new Russian invasion
As the soldier of the International Legion of the DIU Ratti "Viking" Burduli stated in an interview for Online.UA, all Georgians should realize that Russia will again invade their country in order to prevent its movement into the European Union and NATO.
Russia is my enemy
Miro Vanadze is a professional MMA fighter from Georgia. He lived for three years in Dnipro, then in Kyiv. And on February 24, 2022, he decided to defend his second Motherland.
For him, Russia has long been an enemy. Today Miro in Ukraine as part of the "Georgian National Legion" is fighting for the common future of the civilized world against the aggressor country.
Miro recalled the terrible day of August 7, 2008, when Russia invaded his native Georgia.
According to Miro, Georgians and Ukrainians are brotherly peoples who have suffered for centuries from the actions of one common enemy, Russia.
