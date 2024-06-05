17-year-old Ukrainians must return from abroad to put on military records, MOD states

Ukrainians abroad who have reached the age of 17 must come to Ukraine and register for military service at the territorial recruitment and social support centres (TRC).

Registering for the first time through "Rezer+" is still impossible

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, senior lieutenant Dmytro Lazutkin, on the national newscast.

He says remote registration is currently impossible because the Reserve+ mobile application does not provide such a function.

Young men who reach the age of 17 must register for the military. This requirement also applies to those who are abroad. If these people will retain Ukrainian citizenship and link their future with our country, then, obviously, it is worth doing. Dmytro Lazutkin MOD spokesman

According to him, it is unlikely that a significant number of these people will be able to be recruited into the Ukrainian army.

Lazutkin also said that Ukrainians who are conscripted abroad and have a "wanted" status in the Reserve+ application must come to Ukraine and report to the TRC.

Government extended the reservation of mobilisation of some citizens

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the reservation conscripts three months for persons who received a reservation from the Ministry of Economy, informed the permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Thus, the reservation is automatically extended for three months for those whose term has not expired at the time of the adoption of the resolution, i.e. on May 7.

As Melnychuk noted, the resolution concerns booking within the framework of relevant decisions of the Ministry of Economy, according to the Resolution of the CMU of January 27, 2023, No. 76 "Some issues of implementation of the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Training and Mobilisation" regarding the reservation of conscripts for the period of mobilisation and wartime".