A large-scale blackout occurred on the territory of Russian Primorye. More than 1.8 million residents were left without electricity due to the accident on the line of the Primorsky GRES - Khechtsir-2.
Points of attention
- The large-scale blackout in Primorye left over 1.8 million residents without electricity, impacting various essential systems and services in the region.
- Authorities in Primorye are working to eliminate the blackout consequences within an hour to restore normal operations.
- Similar incidents of power outages have been reported in other Russian regions like the Rostov region, affecting millions of residents and causing disruptions.
- The blackout in Primorye led to the shutdown of ATMs, traffic lights, electric transportation, and left people stranded in elevators, creating chaos and panic among the local population.
- The Rostov nuclear power plant malfunction in mid-July also resulted in a significant electricity outage, affecting a vast number of consumers in the region due to problems with the generating equipment.
What is known about the large-scale blackout in the Russian Primorsky Krai
According to RosZMI, due to a large-scale blackout, ATMs, traffic lights stopped working, electric transport, in particular, suburban electric trains, stopped working.
The Russian authorities in the Primorsky Krai promise to eliminate the consequences "within an hour".
RosZMI reports that in Vladivostok and other cities, ATMs and traffic lights have stopped working, trains and electric trains are not running, and people are stuck in elevators.
Hospitals, homes and shopping centers were also without power.
What is known about similar recent incidents on the territory of the Russian Federation
In mid-July, due to a large-scale malfunction of the Rostov nuclear power plant, more than a million local residents were left without electricity.
As reported by the Russian Ministry of Energy, in the power system of the south of Russia, due to a malfunction of the generating equipment at the Rostov NPP, temporary consumption limit schedules of 1.5 GW were introduced.
According to them, the power unit was allegedly turned off automatically due to problems with the turbogenerator. Rostov NPP consists of four power units. This is the largest station in the south of Russia, its capacity is 4 GW. The station provides about 75% of electricity production in the Rostov region.
At the same time, Russian mass media claim that about a million consumers in the Rostov, Krasnodar, and Volgograd regions are without electricity.
