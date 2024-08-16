A large-scale blackout occurred on the territory of Russian Primorye. More than 1.8 million residents were left without electricity due to the accident on the line of the Primorsky GRES - Khechtsir-2.

What is known about the large-scale blackout in the Russian Primorsky Krai

According to RosZMI, due to a large-scale blackout, ATMs, traffic lights stopped working, electric transport, in particular, suburban electric trains, stopped working.

The Russian authorities in the Primorsky Krai promise to eliminate the consequences "within an hour".

RosZMI reports that in Vladivostok and other cities, ATMs and traffic lights have stopped working, trains and electric trains are not running, and people are stuck in elevators.

Hospitals, homes and shopping centers were also without power.

Complete blackout in Vladivostok. The local residents are panicking. Dozens of people remain in the stuck elevators, one of the reports says. Share

What is known about similar recent incidents on the territory of the Russian Federation

In mid-July, due to a large-scale malfunction of the Rostov nuclear power plant, more than a million local residents were left without electricity.

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Energy, in the power system of the south of Russia, due to a malfunction of the generating equipment at the Rostov NPP, temporary consumption limit schedules of 1.5 GW were introduced.

According to them, the power unit was allegedly turned off automatically due to problems with the turbogenerator. Rostov NPP consists of four power units. This is the largest station in the south of Russia, its capacity is 4 GW. The station provides about 75% of electricity production in the Rostov region.

At the same time, Russian mass media claim that about a million consumers in the Rostov, Krasnodar, and Volgograd regions are without electricity.