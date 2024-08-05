A substation caught fire in Volgograd, Russia, leaving half the city without electricity - video

Residents of Russian Volgograd heard a powerful explosion, after which a fire broke out at an electrical substation. As a result of this, the light partially disappeared in some areas.

What is known about the fire in Volgograd

According to rosZMI, the "Soviet" substation was on fire. According to local residents, there was an explosion in front of the fire station.

Locals note that a strong fire left Voroshilovsky District without electricity.

At the same time, the Russian regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Affairs declare that there was an oil spill at the substation, followed by a fire.

According to emergency workers, the area of the fire was 5 "squares", and that the fire has already been extinguished. In addition, footage of a fire at a substation in Volgograd that night was released online.

A large-scale fire broke out near an oil storage facility in Azov, Rostov region of the Russian Federation

According to local residents, the column of black smoke is so high that residents of Bataysk and the western part of Rostov-on-Don can see it.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation immediately began to claim that garbage and tires caught fire in "open territory" in Azov.

As the representatives of the department note, later the fire spread to the territory of the warehouse.

The total area of the fire, according to the latest data, is 5,000 square meters.

Judging by the footage of eyewitnesses, smoke is rising from the territory of the oil depot, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

In addition, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to the governor of the region, in Azov there is a threat of the fire spreading to neighboring facilities, in particular, to the warehouse of fuel and lubricants.