2 trillion 230 billion hryvnias pledged. What is known about Zelensky's new order

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the production of at least 30,000 long-range drones, as well as about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles during 2025.

The statement on this occasion was made by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, a total of 2 trillion 230 billion hryvnias were invested in the country's defense and security this year.

Every hryvnia of taxpayers' money from the state budget will be re-directed to these needs. Spending on weapons and military equipment will amount to at least 739 billion hryvnias. Denys Shmyhal Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that Ukrainian enterprises of the defense-industrial complex intend to increase production capacity to $30 billion.

In addition, it is noted that within the framework of the "Weapons of Victory" project, the government will launch long-term contracts with manufacturers for 3-5 years.

Denys Shmyhal drew attention to the fact that special attention will be paid to the long-range component and the missile program.

Ukraine to attract a billion dollars for "Danish model" of arms procurement

The head of government also announced that our country will develop the "Danish model", according to which partners purchase weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

He also added that this program is expected to attract over a billion dollars by 2025.

In the security sector, we will also pay special attention to the development of a shelter system based on the Finnish model. This is a public-private partnership that provides for a large network of reliable shelters. In peacetime, these shelters will have various specific purposes. Share

