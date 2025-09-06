26 countries are ready to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

26 countries are ready to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the key to achieving peace with Russia is strong sanctions and tariffs, combined European and American efforts.

Points of attention

  • Strong sanctions and tariffs are crucial for achieving peace with Russia, as emphasized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • 26 countries are prepared to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security, supporting measures to compel Russia to resolve the conflict.
  • The combined efforts of Europe and America aim to support Ukraine in pushing Russia towards peace, with a focus on financial pressure.

Strong sanctions and tariffs will force Russia to make peace — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy summed up important meetings with partners aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

Copenhagen, Paris, Uzhhorod. First, a meeting with our friends from the North-Baltic Eight. Then — a coalition of the willing, over 35 countries. Visits of the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden to our Transcarpathia. Many negotiations these days to give Ukraine even more strength, even more stability.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President noted that all of free Europe, America, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other partners in the world stand alongside Ukraine.

Our result: 26 countries are already ready to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security. I am grateful to all leaders for our joint work.

But before guaranteeing peace, we need to push Russia towards it, Zelenskyy is confident.

Everything must be done to make Moscow stop rejecting all peace initiatives and realize the consequences of prolonging the war. Strong sanctions and tariffs — a joint European and American effort — are the key to this. No opportunity to finance Russia’s war machine must remain. Then — more transatlantic work to make the pressure truly felt.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin plans to use Ukraine as a springboard for an attack on Europe — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He can come to Kyiv." Zelenskyy publicly addressed Putin
Zelenskyy is ready to receive Putin in Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?