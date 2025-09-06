26 countries are ready to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the key to achieving peace with Russia is strong sanctions and tariffs, combined European and American efforts.
- Strong sanctions and tariffs are crucial for achieving peace with Russia, as emphasized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- 26 countries are prepared to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security, supporting measures to compel Russia to resolve the conflict.
- The combined efforts of Europe and America aim to support Ukraine in pushing Russia towards peace, with a focus on financial pressure.
Strong sanctions and tariffs will force Russia to make peace — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy summed up important meetings with partners aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.
The President noted that all of free Europe, America, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other partners in the world stand alongside Ukraine.
Our result: 26 countries are already ready to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security. I am grateful to all leaders for our joint work.
But before guaranteeing peace, we need to push Russia towards it, Zelenskyy is confident.
