Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the key to achieving peace with Russia is strong sanctions and tariffs, combined European and American efforts.

Zelenskyy summed up important meetings with partners aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

Copenhagen, Paris, Uzhhorod. First, a meeting with our friends from the North-Baltic Eight. Then — a coalition of the willing, over 35 countries. Visits of the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden to our Transcarpathia. Many negotiations these days to give Ukraine even more strength, even more stability. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that all of free Europe, America, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other partners in the world stand alongside Ukraine.

Our result: 26 countries are already ready to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security. I am grateful to all leaders for our joint work.

But before guaranteeing peace, we need to push Russia towards it, Zelenskyy is confident.