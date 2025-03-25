33 years of defending Ukraine. SSU Chief Malyuk congratulates on the anniversary of the special service's creation

For the Security Service of Ukraine, March 25 is a milestone, as this day marks the creation of the special service of an independent country. On this occasion, the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, congratulates all those involved and expresses gratitude for their dedicated service to the homeland and the fight against enemies.

Malyuk congratulates on the anniversary of the creation of the SSU

Vasyl Malyuk draws attention to the fact that a third of the 33 years of the special services' existence were spent in the war with Russia — hybrid and full-scale.

This is a real test of patriotism and resilience, which the Security Service, like the entire people of Ukraine, successfully pass every day. During the years of the war, the SSU has gone through a long path of changes and transformations. It has tempered its spirit and gained invaluable combat experience to fiercely repel the enemy and defend our Motherland. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the SSU

What is important to understand is that today the list of tasks of the SSU is truly broad: it is not only about destroying the enemy's military potential, but also about fighting terrorism on the streets of Ukrainian cities and villages.

On the battlefield, special forces also maintain defense, actively assisting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It's no secret that SSU fighters have managed to master unmanned technologies to perfection.