33 years of defending Ukraine. SSU Chief Malyuk congratulates on the anniversary of the special service's creation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

33 years of defending Ukraine. SSU Chief Malyuk congratulates on the anniversary of the special service's creation

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Malyuk congratulates on the anniversary of the creation of the SSU
Читати українською

For the Security Service of Ukraine, March 25 is a milestone, as this day marks the creation of the special service of an independent country. On this occasion, the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, congratulates all those involved and expresses gratitude for their dedicated service to the homeland and the fight against enemies.

Points of attention

  • Amidst the ongoing war with Russia, the SSU continues to demonstrate patriotism, resilience, and the commitment to liberate Ukrainian territory.
  • Ukrainians are urged to stay united and resilient as the SSU remains steadfast in its mission to protect the country and secure its future.

Malyuk congratulates on the anniversary of the creation of the SSU

Vasyl Malyuk draws attention to the fact that a third of the 33 years of the special services' existence were spent in the war with Russia — hybrid and full-scale.

This is a real test of patriotism and resilience, which the Security Service, like the entire people of Ukraine, successfully pass every day. During the years of the war, the SSU has gone through a long path of changes and transformations. It has tempered its spirit and gained invaluable combat experience to fiercely repel the enemy and defend our Motherland.

Vasyl Malyuk

Vasyl Malyuk

Head of the SSU

What is important to understand is that today the list of tasks of the SSU is truly broad: it is not only about destroying the enemy's military potential, but also about fighting terrorism on the streets of Ukrainian cities and villages.

On the battlefield, special forces also maintain defense, actively assisting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It's no secret that SSU fighters have managed to master unmanned technologies to perfection.

With our drones, we strike Russian warships in the Black Sea, turn enemy tanks into scrap, cause “earthquakes” in weapons depots, and shoot down combat helicopters. Our priority is to destroy as many enemies as possible and liberate our land. We will continue to fight for our state! By maintaining unity and resilience, Ukrainians are able to change the course of history for the sake of the future of our country,” emphasized Vasyl Malyuk.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia was preparing attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities — SSU detained two GRU agents
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU exposes Russian FSB "mole" in State Space Agency
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The SBU conducted a new successful special operation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?