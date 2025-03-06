Russia was preparing attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities — SSU detained two GRU agents

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine have detained two GRU agents operating in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. The attackers were preparing a series of Russian air attacks on high-voltage power lines to cut off power to parts of the northern regions.

According to the case materials, the suspects traveled to the area and recorded the geolocations of potential targets.

It was also established that in order to fire on targets "bypassing" Ukrainian air defense, the agents had to identify and transmit to the occupiers the coordinates of the radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

The SBU counterintelligence timely exposed both perpetrators, documented their crimes, and detained them at their residential addresses in Kyiv.

The occupiers' accomplices turned out to be a 27-year-old legal assistant at a local law firm and his acquaintance, a 25-year-old unemployed man.

In 2024, they were together looking for "quick money" on Telegram channels, where they were later recruited by the Russian GRU.

To collect intelligence, the suspects "toured" three regions of Ukraine at once. If they found "necessary" locations, the agents photographed them using a special program that marked the coordinates, date, and time of the photo fixation.

It has been documented how agents remotely coordinated their actions with several representatives of the Russian special services, and to conceal communication in messengers, they constantly changed SIM cards and phones.

During the searches, computer equipment and 8 mobile phones with evidence of cooperation with Russian military intelligence were seized from the detainees.