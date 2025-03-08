SSU exposes Russian FSB "mole" in State Space Agency

An official of the State Space Agency of Ukraine turned out to be an agent of Russian special services. What is important to understand is that he had secret data on domestic strategic enterprises at his disposal, and the “mole” also had access to secret satellite images.
Points of attention
- The Security Service of Ukraine successfully caught the enemy agent during a special operation
- The agent was supposed to provide the Russian FSB with classified information beneficial to Ukraine
- The perpetrator faces life imprisonment with property confiscation
The SBU conducted a new successful special operation
The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it was able to catch an enemy agent with the assistance of the Minister for Strategic Industries.
What is important to understand is that counterintelligence and SBU investigators detained the suspect during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.
As we learned, the Russian FSB recruited this agent last year. After that, Ukrainian special services began documenting the mole's every move and his interaction with Russian handlers.
Moreover, it was used to misinform the enemy in order to transmit information beneficial to Ukraine to the racists through it.
The enemy agent was supposed to be engaged in collecting and providing the Russian FSB with classified information that he possessed by virtue of his official duties.
The SBU draws attention to the fact that the perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
The special operation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.
