An official of the State Space Agency of Ukraine turned out to be an agent of Russian special services. What is important to understand is that he had secret data on domestic strategic enterprises at his disposal, and the “mole” also had access to secret satellite images.

The SBU conducted a new successful special operation

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it was able to catch an enemy agent with the assistance of the Minister for Strategic Industries.

What is important to understand is that counterintelligence and SBU investigators detained the suspect during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

As we learned, the Russian FSB recruited this agent last year. After that, Ukrainian special services began documenting the mole's every move and his interaction with Russian handlers.

Moreover, it was used to misinform the enemy in order to transmit information beneficial to Ukraine to the racists through it.

The enemy agent was supposed to be engaged in collecting and providing the Russian FSB with classified information that he possessed by virtue of his official duties.

In particular, this includes data on the locations of military-industrial complex facilities that manufacture navigation systems, backup points of strategic enterprises, military warehouses, as well as information on Ukraine's production of high-precision weapons and satellite imagery.

The SBU draws attention to the fact that the perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The special operation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.