3rd Assualt Brigade destroyed Russian observation point, military base — video
Читати українською
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

Ukrainian soldiers from the Third Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian observation point in the Kharkiv direction with the help of artillery.

What is known about the successes of the 3rd Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv direction

Artillerymen of the Third Assault Division hit the observation point and the point of accumulation of enemy forces for further assaults. Landings with the occupiers were fired, in particular, by hits from cluster munitions, the fighters captioned the video.

The brigade noted that they support our infantry with artillery. In particular, the fighters of the 3rd Self-propelled Artillery Regiment from the "Shot Team" worked in the battles in the Kharkiv direction.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 210.06.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 531,980 (+1,060) people,

  • tanks — 8001 (+14) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 15,372 (+35) units,

  • artillery systems — 14106 (+54) units,

  • MLRS — 1106 (+1) units,

  • air defence equipment — 861 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 359 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11260 (+0),

  • cruise missiles — 2298 (+0),

  • warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,181 (+47) units,

  • special equipment — 2367 (+10)

