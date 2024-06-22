3rd Assualt Brigade destroyed Russian observation point, military base — video

Ukrainian soldiers from the Third Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian observation point in the Kharkiv direction with the help of artillery.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers from the Third Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian observation post in the Kharkiv direction with the help of artillery.
- Brigade gunners successfully hit enemy concentration points using cluster munitions and providing infantry support.
- The combat losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction are a significant number of personnel and equipment, which indicates the success of the operations of the Ukrainian troops.
- In general, from February 24 to June 10, Russian losses include thousands of people, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and other military equipment.
- The Ukrainian military continues active operations in the Kharkiv direction, using a variety of equipment and advanced tactical techniques to repel enemy forces.
What is known about the successes of the 3rd Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv direction
The brigade noted that they support our infantry with artillery. In particular, the fighters of the 3rd Self-propelled Artillery Regiment from the "Shot Team" worked in the battles in the Kharkiv direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 210.06.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 531,980 (+1,060) people,
tanks — 8001 (+14) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 15,372 (+35) units,
artillery systems — 14106 (+54) units,
MLRS — 1106 (+1) units,
air defence equipment — 861 (+2) units,
aircraft — 359 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 11260 (+0),
cruise missiles — 2298 (+0),
warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,181 (+47) units,
special equipment — 2367 (+10)
