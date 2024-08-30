According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, four Ukrainian families with children were returned from the occupied part of Kherson region.
Points of attention
- Four Ukrainian families with children were returned from the occupied part of Kherson region, facing hardships including fear and rights restrictions during Russian occupation.
- The families are receiving necessary assistance and protection upon their return to Ukraine, no longer needing to hide from Russians due to their pro-Ukrainian stance.
- The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights oversaw the process of returning the children, ensuring their safety and well-being.
- The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on the stories of abducted Ukrainian children, revealing the terrifying experiences they endured under Russian captivity.
- The film features real accounts of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, with insights from experts on children's rights protection.
What is known about the return of families with Ukrainian children from the occupied part of the Kherson region
He noted that these families raise six children in total.
These are two boys and four girls, aged from 2 months to 16 years.
As Prokudin noted, the families are already safe and are receiving the necessary assistance.
The Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada dealt with the return of the children.
What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
