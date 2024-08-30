4 families with children were returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Ukrainian children
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, four Ukrainian families with children were returned from the occupied part of Kherson region.

  • Four Ukrainian families with children were returned from the occupied part of Kherson region, facing hardships including fear and rights restrictions during Russian occupation.
  • The families are receiving necessary assistance and protection upon their return to Ukraine, no longer needing to hide from Russians due to their pro-Ukrainian stance.
  • The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights oversaw the process of returning the children, ensuring their safety and well-being.
  • The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on the stories of abducted Ukrainian children, revealing the terrifying experiences they endured under Russian captivity.
  • The film features real accounts of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, with insights from experts on children's rights protection.

What is known about the return of families with Ukrainian children from the occupied part of the Kherson region

They no longer need to hide from the Russians because of their pro-Ukrainian position. Another four families were evacuated from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine, Prokudin noted.

He noted that these families raise six children in total.

These are two boys and four girls, aged from 2 months to 16 years.

Adults and children had to go through the horrors of the Russian occupation. They were afraid to go out, couldn't find a job without a Russian passport, received threats to confiscate their property and deprive them of parental rights, didn't have the right to choose in schools and became participants in groundless searches of their own homes, - emphasizes the head of Kherson OVA.

As Prokudin noted, the families are already safe and are receiving the necessary assistance.

The Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada dealt with the return of the children.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

