4 State Emergency Service rescuers and a civil defense specialist died in Kharkiv due to a repeated Russian strike

In Kharkiv, 5 rescuers from the State Emergency Service were killed while extinguishing a fire as a result of a repeated Russian strike. At least 5 more were injured.
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- 5 rescuers from the State Emergency Service and a civil defense specialist were killed in Kharkiv due to a repeated Russian strike, with at least 5 more injured.
- The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, confirmed the loss of these heroes and expressed condolences to their families.
Russia killed 5 rescuers in Kharkiv
This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.
According to updated information, 4 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and 1 civil defense specialist of the Kharkiv Regional Emergency Management Agency died.
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