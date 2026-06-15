4 State Emergency Service rescuers and a civil defense specialist died in Kharkiv due to a repeated Russian strike

In Kharkiv, 5 rescuers from the State Emergency Service were killed while extinguishing a fire as a result of a repeated Russian strike. At least 5 more were injured.

Russia killed 5 rescuers in Kharkiv

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

My condolences to the families of the fallen unarmed heroes. Unfortunately, we continue to lose those who save lives. Igor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The massive Russian attack continues. Kyiv is under the main blow. There is significant destruction of civilian infrastructure. The necessary services are involved in the elimination of the consequences. Share

According to updated information, 4 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and 1 civil defense specialist of the Kharkiv Regional Emergency Management Agency died.