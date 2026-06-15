4 State Emergency Service rescuers and a civil defense specialist died in Kharkiv due to a repeated Russian strike
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Ukraine
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4 State Emergency Service rescuers and a civil defense specialist died in Kharkiv due to a repeated Russian strike

Ihor Klymenko
Kharkiv
Читати українською

In Kharkiv, 5 rescuers from the State Emergency Service were killed while extinguishing a fire as a result of a repeated Russian strike. At least 5 more were injured.

Points of attention

  • 5 rescuers from the State Emergency Service and a civil defense specialist were killed in Kharkiv due to a repeated Russian strike, with at least 5 more injured.
  • The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, confirmed the loss of these heroes and expressed condolences to their families.

Russia killed 5 rescuers in Kharkiv

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

My condolences to the families of the fallen unarmed heroes. Unfortunately, we continue to lose those who save lives.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The massive Russian attack continues. Kyiv is under the main blow. There is significant destruction of civilian infrastructure. The necessary services are involved in the elimination of the consequences.

According to updated information, 4 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and 1 civil defense specialist of the Kharkiv Regional Emergency Management Agency died.

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