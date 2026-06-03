Occupiers shelled a farm in Rokytne, Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded

Russia attacked a farm in Rokytne, Kharkiv region. As of 3:15 p.m., two people were reported dead and 9 injured.
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- The Russian occupiers' attack on a farm in Rokytne, Kharkiv region, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 9 others.
- Among the victims were four men with blast injuries and five women who suffered acute stress reactions.
The number of victims in Rokytne has increased
The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Rokytne has increased to 9.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
A 21-year-old man and women aged 50, 65, 49, and 62 experienced acute stress reactions. They were treated on the spot.
Unfortunately, a 29-year-old and a 65-year-old man died. Sincere condolences to their families and friends.
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