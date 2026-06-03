Occupiers shelled a farm in Rokytne, Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded

Russia attacked a farm in Rokytne, Kharkiv region. As of 3:15 p.m., two people were reported dead and 9 injured.

The number of victims in Rokytne has increased

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Rokytne has increased to 9.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

Men aged 68, 43, 40, and a 17-year-old boy were hospitalized with blast injuries. One of the men is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. Share

A 21-year-old man and women aged 50, 65, 49, and 62 experienced acute stress reactions. They were treated on the spot.