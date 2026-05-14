The Russian army carried out a series of attacks on two districts of Kharkiv, causing many casualties

On the morning of May 14, Russian troops launched drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv, injuring more than 20 people.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched drone strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv, resulting in over 20 people injured, including children with acute stress reactions.
- 12 people are currently hospitalized with explosive injuries, two of whom are in serious condition, receiving necessary medical care.
Russia attacked Kharkiv: dozens injured
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
Three more women later sought medical attention after a Russian strike on the Saltivskyi district. Their condition is stable and they did not require hospitalization.
Two of them suffered blast injuries, glass injuries, and bruises. The rest suffered acute stress reactions. All received assistance on the spot. The ages of the injured ranged from 37 to 74. Fortunately, no children were injured this time.
At 10:06, Sinegubov reported two children injured due to enemy shelling in the Saltiv district.
A 13-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy suffered from acute stress reactions. Doctors provided them with the necessary assistance.
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