Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv region

On the morning of April 28, a Russian drone struck Chuhuyevo, Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Defense Department, Oleg Synegubov, reported.
Points of attention
- The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed the death of one victim and provided details on the damages caused by the attacks.
- Efforts are underway for the transit evacuation of affected people with a significant number already registered at the evacuation point in Lozova.
Russia's new attack on the Kharkiv region — what is known
According to the latest data, the enemy carried out an attack with a "V2U" type drone — it hit the ground near a residential area.
A 70-year-old man was the latest victim of the Russian strike. Another civilian was injured and immediately hospitalized in serious condition.
Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office officially confirmed that the victim could not be saved — he died.
It is also indicated that on April 27, Russian invaders attacked three settlements in the Kharkiv region.
For strikes, the enemy used 4 KABs; 1 Molniya type UAV; 1 FPV drone.
In addition, it is noted that the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 218 people per day.
It is also indicated that a total of 30,765 people have been registered at the Point since its launch.
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