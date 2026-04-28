Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv region

On the morning of April 28, a Russian drone struck Chuhuyevo, Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Defense Department, Oleg Synegubov, reported.

Russia's new attack on the Kharkiv region — what is known

The enemy attacked Chuguiv with a drone. Previously, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the shelling. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

According to the latest data, the enemy carried out an attack with a "V2U" type drone — it hit the ground near a residential area.

A 70-year-old man was the latest victim of the Russian strike. Another civilian was injured and immediately hospitalized in serious condition.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office officially confirmed that the victim could not be saved — he died.

It is also indicated that on April 27, Russian invaders attacked three settlements in the Kharkiv region.

For strikes, the enemy used 4 KABs; 1 Molniya type UAV; 1 FPV drone.

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the Bogodukhiv district, a private house and 2 outbuildings were damaged (village of Odnorobivka). Share

In addition, it is noted that the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 218 people per day.