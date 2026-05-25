Russia fired a missile at Dergachy in the Kharkiv region — one person was killed and several injured
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Ukraine
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Russia fired a missile at Dergachy in the Kharkiv region — one person was killed and several injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
a missile
Читати українською

On the afternoon of May 25, Russian occupiers attacked Dergachi, Kharkiv region, with a missile. As of 12:40, 1 person was reported dead and 6 injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers attacked Dergachi, Kharkiv region, with a missile, causing one fatality and six injuries.
  • Details from the Kharkiv OVA report the casualties and ongoing emergency response efforts.
  • Initial victims included a 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, with the total number of victims increasing to six injured and one deceased.

Russia strikes Dergachy: one person killed, there are injuries

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

According to preliminary information, the enemy launched a missile strike on Dergachy. As a result, a man was killed. We are establishing the details of the deceased.

It was also initially known about two victims: a 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Later, the number of victims in Dergachy increased to four people.

Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance. The elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike is ongoing.

At 12:40, information appeared that two more people sought medical help due to enemy shelling of Dergach.

Currently, 6 people are injured and one person is dead. Emergency work at the scene of the attack is ongoing.

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