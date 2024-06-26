Two children, several seniors injured after Russia today's strike with glide bombs on Kharkiv region

On the afternoon of June 26, the Russian Federation once again struck the city of Kharkiv and nearby settlements. with a glide bomb on Dergachi, there are casualties.

Russia bombed Dergachi: two children were injured

According to Vyacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Dergachi City Military Administration (CMA), an airstrike was carried out by Russia on the Dergachi community. According to him, the Russians attacked the housing sector.

As of 3:55 p.m., there are 5 victims as a result of the strikes: an elderly man and a woman received shrapnel wounds, two children and one woman have an acute reaction to stress.

At 4:05 p.m., it became known that the number of victims as a result of the attack had increased to 7 people.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported that nine people had been wounded as of 4:20 p.m.

What is known about the use of modified ammunition by the Russian army during the attacks on Kharkiv

According to Mr Sinegubov, the occupation army of the Russian Federation uses attacks on Kharkiv as a springboard for testing modified ammunition.

The enemy does not stop, but constantly tests modified ammunition, using the city of Kharkiv as a bridgehead for its training, — emphasises Syniegubov.

Syniegubov noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is trying to adapt and use all obsolete weapons from warehouses to kill the civilian population in Ukraine.

We had our first attack on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, on the territory of a private school. It was [glide bomb] KAB-250. The ammunition was with wings, with a GPS module, — emphasised Syniegubov.

He emphasised that it is becoming increasingly expensive and challenging for the Russian invaders to use missile systems, particularly Caliber, which costs $10 million per unit.